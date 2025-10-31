WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — For Benjamin Vickers, owner of Honeycomb Bread Bakers, food insecurity is personal.

“The problem of hunger in America is something that I care a lot about. Being a cook is my job to feed people,” Vickers said.

Winter Haven's Honeycomb Bread Bakers offers free meals amid SNAP funding halt

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, known for helping millions of Americans put food on the table, won't receive funding on Nov. 1, due to the federal government shutdown. That means many people who rely on that assistance are left wondering how they will feed their families.

“These are people who, through no fault of their own, are going through a tough time, and it’s up to us to do something about it. We can’t let these people fall behind. No one should be hungry and that’s the principle that I’m going to stand by,” Vickers said.

Starting Nov. 1, Honeycomb Bread Bakers in Winter Haven is offering free food to families with SNAP benefits. Anyone with an EBT card can receive one free meal and beverage per day.

“We’ve had a few people [come] in today. A young man who got a very simple breakfast and when we handed that meal to him, you could just see the emotion in his eyes,” Vickers said.

Other local businesses are also following suit.

“I feel that if you have a business that is doing well, then you should do the minimum you can do,” said George Grosman.

Honeycomb is also collecting donations to help cover the cost of meals, with extra funds going to local charities like The Mission of Winter Haven and Meals on Wheels.

“We’ve started getting donations in and that’s going to really financially back this ability to give out a lot of free meals. So, if you want to come every day with your family, please by all means,” Vickers said.

Honeycomb will bridge the gap until the SNAP program receives funding.



