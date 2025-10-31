Businesses in Pinellas County come together to keep kids from going hungry during government shutdown

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Funding for SNAP benefits is expected to lapse starting Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown, leaving many families without access to food.

Now, local businesses are stepping up to help.

In Safety Harbor, this restaurant called Gigglewaters jump started the effort to feed the community.

"The situation is complicated, feeding a hungry kid isn't, and that's what I'm focused on," said Rachel Wilson, who owns Gigglewaters in Safety Harbor.

Wilson said making the decision to help families was a no-brainer.

"We're just going to take it as we get it, and I'm going to make sure we have enough," she said.

Wilson posted on Facebook about the restaurant's new effort to make sure children don't go hungry, as funding for SNAP benefits are expected to lapse starting tomorrow.

"You keep trying to help. I look for ways to help all the time, and you can make a little drop of a bucket, and this feels like a tidal wave," Wilson said.

She said that her employees will be packing meal bags for those in need, including a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a juice box and an apple.

"We just want to stretch every dollar as far as we can," Wilson said.

Wilson's Facebook post spread quickly, eventually reaching other business owners.

We jumped on board and are so excited to help and give back when we just feel no kid should go hungry.

Melissa Forsee manages the Dunedin Smokehouse, and said helping the community is something restaurant and business owners are used to.

"I feel that in Florida, especially with the back to back hurricanes last year, we are no stranger to everybody coming together and helping out," Forsee said.

The Dunedin Smokehouse will also be providing meal bags to families, including turkey and cheese sandwiches.

Wilson hopes people take advantage of the help while SNAP benefits are down.

"There is no shame in it...feed your children, feed yourself. I hope they are just happy and when they are in a better position and they can help other people, great," Wilson said.

If you're interested in helping, restaurant owners said you can support the local businesses that turn around to feed those in need.



