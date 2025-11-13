Ybor City crash suspect Silas Sampson held without bond on vehicular homicide charges

TAMPA, Fla. — The 22-year-old man accused of killing four people and injuring several others in a deadly crash in Ybor City will remain in jail without bond until his trial.

Silas Kenneth Sampson appeared in court Thursday morning where a judge granted the state's motion for pretrial detention on four counts of vehicular homicide. The judge also set bond at $100,000 each on six additional felony charges related to fleeing and eluding police.

Sampson faces multiple charges stemming from the Nov. 8 crash that occurred around 12:45 a.m. on East 7th Avenue. According to court documents, Sampson was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry at speeds between 92 and 100 mph while fleeing from a Florida Highway Patrol traffic stop when he struck pedestrians standing in front of busy Ybor City businesses.

The four people killed were Kristina Richards, 25, Lisa Johnson, 40, Sherman Jones, 53, and Marlon Collins, 52. Three others sustained serious injuries, including Connor Dietrich, who remains in a medically-induced coma with skull fractures and brain bleeding, and Riley Hancock, who suffered 10 spinal fractures and other injuries.

"He has no prior record, except for one misdemeanor charge out of Pasco County, certainly no felony record," defense attorney Will Knight said during the hearing.

However, prosecutor Justin Diaz noted Sampson's recent driving history raised concerns.

"The defendant's driving record indicates that several months before this incident, the defendant was charged with speeding, doing 90 in a 70," Diaz said. "So he's again driving somewhere in the neighborhood of 90 miles or higher, twice this year already."

Court documents reveal Sampson was traveling at approximately 77 mph when his vehicle struck the first pedestrians. After the crash, Sampson attempted to flee on foot but was detained by Tampa police officers who witnessed him exit the vehicle.

While in custody, Sampson made several statements admitting fault, according to the criminal report affidavit. He asked officers how many people he had killed and said he had "made a mistake." When asked for a voluntary blood sample, Sampson refused, but a search warrant was obtained for blood testing.

Officers observed signs of impairment, including unsteady movement, disheveled clothing, and the odor of alcohol on his breath. Blood test results are still pending and could lead to additional charges.

Family members of both victims and the defendant were present in the courtroom Thursday. Kimberly Maus, whose daughter Riley Hancock remains hospitalized, described the ongoing struggle a day prior.

"Every day, we have small victories, and we're just thanking God that she's alive right now," Maus said.



