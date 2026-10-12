WESLEY CHAPEL, FL (WFTS) — Four teenagers were hurt in a golf cart crash Friday night in the Watergrass community of Wesley Chapel.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 14-year-old girl was driving the golf cart on Overpass Road near Watergrass Parkway when she attempted a left turn under a flashing arrow.

The golf cart hit a car, and everyone on it was thrown out.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez:

Golf cart crash in Wesley Chapel's Watergrass community sends 2 teens to hospital, sparks safety calls

The driver and a 15-year-old girl sitting in the passenger seat were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two 13-year-old boys who were sitting in the back sustained minor injuries.

Watergrass resident Chris Maisano said incidents like this are becoming more common.

"It's happening more frequent than anybody wants to hear about," Chris Maisano said.

Maisano said the community's widespread use of golf carts makes safety a serious concern.

"We are a golf cart community whether it's in writing or not. You see golf carts everywhere," Maisano said.

Maisano, who has lived in the area for over five years and walks daily, said this crash is devastating to hear about.

Florida Highway Patrol

"Super sad, heartbroken, to be honest with you, because, safety is very important, and you don't want to see anyone hurt. It doesn't matter the age, but, especially on a golf cart, that's tough. That's tough news," Maisano said.

Maisano said more infrastructure is needed to prevent future incidents.

"They probably need sidewalks or just dedicated areas for the golf carts," Maisano said.

This is not the first golf cart crash to send Wesley Chapel-area residents to the hospital. In March, I reported on a crash in the nearby Epperson community where almost an entire family was sent to the hospital.

"There's a lot of people now, getting into golf carts and riding around so whatever they can do to make it as safe as possible is what needs to happen," a community member said at the time.

In a statement, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said:

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office often observes people driving golf carts, motorized scooters, electric motorcycles, and electric bicycles in the community. We recommend that individuals learn local and state laws regarding these forms of transportation to ensure safe use. These motorized bikes and scooters can reach dangerous speeds, so driving them unsafely can pose risks to both the rider and others. It is crucial to remain aware of your surroundings while driving, slow down, and follow all applicable rules and regulations. Pasco Sheriff's Office

The agency also shared a flyer with me stating that drivers under 18 can operate a golf cart as long as they have a valid learner's permit or driver's license.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.