Safety Harbor rallies around memory of woman killed, encourages community to wear purple

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFTS) — A Safety Harbor man now faces a charge of first-degree murder after investigators said he fatally shot his girlfriend earlier this week.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Jessica Antolini, 30, was shot by her boyfriend, Christopher "Dodge" Smith.

Watch report from Casey Albritton

Safety Harbor remembers woman killed by boyfriend

Deputies said after he shot her, he ran over her with a car.

Antolini died from her injuries Thursday night.

"I felt like it was a bad dream, I felt like there's no way it could be possible…and then you find out who's involved and it seems more impossible," said Kara Catton.

Catton works in downtown Safety Harbor and said hearing about the shooting on Tuesday was heartbreaking.

"Sad, overwhelmed, heartbroken is a little bit of an understatement, to be honest. This has really affected our community. She was a light in the community. Everyone that knew her loved her. I just think she would want people to come together also," said Catton.

People started dropping off flowers downtown in honor of Jessica and want people to remember her as a kind and loving person.

Baylan Ritz knew Jessica and is trying to keep her memory alive.

"What a kind, kind woman…she was not only beautiful on the outside, on the inside…her smile just lit up the room," said Ritz.

Ritz said he's trying to honor Jessica by reaching out to loved ones.

"What I've been doing, and I hope many others are doing, is saying I love you, I care for you, and how are you?" said Ritz.

Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub posted on Facebook about the tragedy and said that, going into this weekend, there's a feeling of grief.

"It's just really just shattered the spirit of the people in this community to see someone so well known, so well liked, to have this happen to her," said Ayoub.

Catton said the Safety Harbor community is encouraging everyone to wear purple this weekend for domestic violence awareness.

"I just think there's a lot of different things we can do, and I know as Safety Harbor we will do, and we will pull together for the greater good," said Catton.